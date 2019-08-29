Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Penny, Daisy, & Nala

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

PENNY Hi! I’m Penny, a Pointer Plott Hound mix. I’m about 1 and a half to 2 years old. I’m a shy girl but I’m very sweet. I love people and I’m great with kids. I also get along well with other dogs! I came in as a stray so I don’t have a vet record. If you’re looking for a sweet, well-behaved pal, I’m your girl. Come on in and meet me!

DAISY Hey, I’m Daisy! I’m an adult female Shepherd mix. I’m really awesome at sitting when told and I’m great on a leash. You have other dogs? No problem, I love dogs! I’m spayed and current on my shots. I need a good fenced yard because I am a bit adventurous, but can you blame me? I’m a super sweet and playful girl. Just look at my sweet face! I have a feeling I’m just the pal you’ve been looking for.

NALA Hello, I’m Nala! I’m a young adult female long-haired dilute calico. I’m a super sweet girl and I love people. I also get along with other cats really well. Not only am I sweet, but I’m very pretty (as you can see from my photo). If you’re looking for a new addition to your family, I think I’d be a great fit! And hey, I’m always down for a little cuddling.

