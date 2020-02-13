Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pig & Marco

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Pig

Hello! I’m Pig, a one-year-old female Pit Bull/Straffordshire Bull Terrier mix. I’m very sweet and friendly and I get along great with other dogs and kids. I am quite the escape artist, so I need supervision when I’m outside. I can climb a six-foot fence, which is actually pretty impressive. Can you say, skills? I’m just the sweetest happiest gal and I think we’ll be the best of friends!

Marco

Hi there! I’m Marco, an 11-month-old male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler/mixed breed. I’m a bit on the shy side but I’m so so sweet. Once I warm up to you, we’ll be great pals. I’m up to date on most of my vaccinations and I haven’t been neutered yet. I’m really good friends with Pig, so I do pretty well with some dogs, but I can be a bit iffy on others. I’m super sweet and kind and I love a good cuddle. I’m eager to meet you!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
