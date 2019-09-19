Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shadow, Rusty, & Cinnamon

CINNAMON

Hello, I’m Cinnamon. I’m a young adult female Siamese cat. I’m super sweet and very pretty. My markings are very unique, so I’m told. I recently had kittens, so obviously, I am not spayed. I’m a friendly kitty who enjoys being petted. I also love to play, especially with a laser pointer! I’m the perfect mix of energetic and lazy, and I can’t wait to meet you and my forever home!

I also have a lot of pals in here who are in search of their forever homes, so tell your friends to come and check them all out! They’re all sweet and cuddly and are sure to be great companions.