Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shadow, Rusty, & Cinnamon

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
SHADOW
Hi! I’m Shadow, a two-year-old intact male pupper. I’m energetic and friendly, and I love to make new people friends. I just love people! Do you have kids? I hope so, because I love them too, and I’ve been told I’m pretty great with them. I love to play and be pet, and I’m super sweet. I tend to be a bit picky with other dogs, so I would prefer to be an only-doggy.
RUSTY
Hey, Rusty here! I’m an eight-year-old male dog who is looking for a new home as my dad has passed away. I’m a sweet boy who tends to get very attached to my people. I’m great with kids as well and I love to play– especially frisbee! I listen very well and know all of my basic commands. I love to be indoors, and I’m very well behaved inside as well. Are you my new person? Come on in and meet me, I can already tell we’ll get along great!
CINNAMON
Hello, I’m Cinnamon. I’m a young adult female Siamese cat. I’m super sweet and very pretty. My markings are very unique, so I’m told. I recently had kittens, so obviously, I am not spayed. I’m a friendly kitty who enjoys being petted. I also love to play, especially with a laser pointer! I’m the perfect mix of energetic and lazy, and I can’t wait to meet you and my forever home!
I also have a lot of pals in here who are in search of their forever homes, so tell your friends to come and check them all out! They’re all sweet and cuddly and are sure to be great companions.
