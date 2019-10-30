Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Sherman, Lady Bug, & Fat Amy

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Sherman Hi there, I’m Sherman. I’m a super friendly adult male cat. I love attention and I love getting petted. I make an awesome cuddle buddy. I get along with other cats, and I love kids and dogs. I’m both neutered and up to date on my shots. If you’re looking for a friendly cat who will be more than happy to cuddle with you during the long winter months, I’m your dude.

Lady Bug Hello, I’m Lady Bug. I’m a three-year-old female dog. I am just about the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet. I can be shy around men, but I absolutely adore women and children. I love attention– some may even call me needy, but I just really love my people. I’m not spayed yet, but I am up to date on my shots. I hardly ever bark, and I don’t lick much. I carry the title of “Shelter Favorite” here at Green River Animal Control. Everyone loves me. I think you will too.

Fat Amy Hey! I’m Fat Amy. I’m a three-year-old female kitty. I can be a little stand-offish at first, but I warm up quickly. Once I’m comfortable, I’m very friendly. I love to be petted. I am not spayed yet. I get along with other cats just fine, but I prefer people. I can be quite playful and sweet. Come and meet me, I guarantee we’ll become great friends.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?

Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.