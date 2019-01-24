Airport Receives Approval to Help Struggling TSA Employees

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has received approval from the Federal Security Director for Wyoming to open up donations for the unpaid, but still working, TSA personnel at the airport.

People interested in making donations can take them to the airport, or drop them off at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The announcement was made this morning by airport manager Devon Brubaker, who said he’s never been more impressed in his entire career by the work ethic displayed by local TSA employees during the shutdown.

“Our local TSA professionals have shown an amazing amount of dedication in keeping our operations running smoothly,” Brubaker said. “Everyone at the airport from management to the airport board greatly appreciates their efforts and professionalism.”

Items You Can Donate

Brubaker stated that while the airport cannot accept money or gift cards, it will accept the following items:

Baby Wipes

Diapers – Sizes 1, 2 & 3

Groceries – Canned Food/Veggies, Meat, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Pasta, Eggs, Cereal, Milk, Bread, Juice

Laundry Detergent

Dish Detergent

Soaps, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, hair ties

Pet Food for Dogs & Cats

Cat Litter