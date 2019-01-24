Airport Receives Approval to Help Struggling TSA Employees

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has received approval from the Federal Security Director for Wyoming to open up donations for the unpaid, but still working, TSA personnel at the airport.
People interested in making donations can take them to the airport, or drop them off at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement was made this morning by airport manager Devon Brubaker, who said he’s never been more impressed in his entire career by the work ethic displayed by local TSA employees during the shutdown.
“Our local TSA professionals have shown an amazing amount of dedication in keeping our operations running smoothly,” Brubaker said. “Everyone at the airport from management to the airport board greatly appreciates their efforts and professionalism.”
Items You Can Donate
Brubaker stated that while the airport cannot accept money or gift cards, it will accept the following items:
- Baby Wipes
- Diapers – Sizes 1, 2 & 3
- Groceries – Canned Food/Veggies, Meat, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Pasta, Eggs, Cereal, Milk, Bread, Juice
- Laundry Detergent
- Dish Detergent
- Soaps, toothpaste, lotion, deodorant, hair ties
- Pet Food for Dogs & Cats
- Cat Litter
All donation can be dropped off at the airport’s new General Aviation facility through the end of the Federal Government shutdown daily from 4 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Items can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office at 1897 Dewar Drive during normal business hours from 8 a.m. – 5p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you would prefer to just get a gift card to local stores that have these products and have the airport do the shopping, you can do that as well, according to Brubaker. TSA can’t legally accept the gift card directly.
The airport has also been asked by local restaurants if they can bring prepared meals.
“Yes, you can,” Brubaker said.
Please coordinate this with Devon Brubaker at dbrubaker@FlyRKS.com so the airport does not have multiple meals being brought at the same time.
Restaurants can also offer free/discounted meals at their restaurants. Brubaker asks that restaurant owners please coordinate that with him as well, and he will ensure TSA is notified.