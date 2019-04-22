Airport to Conduct Emergency Exercise; Volunteers Needed

ROCK SPRINGS– The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will conduct its tri-annual full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, April 27 from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

The commercial airline terminal area (terminal & parking lot) will be closed to the public from 12:15 pm to 2:30 pm. Passengers departing on United Flight #5113 on Saturday afternoon will not be able to arrive to the airport prior to 2:30 pm.

The exercise will practice emergency response procedures to a simulated emergency scenario, and will involve the coordination of various agencies, including Airport staff, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater Medics, Memorial Hospital, and Sweetwater County Emergency Management.

“Although we discuss our emergency procedures each year, this full-scale exercise is an important opportunity every three years to practice those protocols,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Director. “This exercise helps our staff and local emergency personnel reinforce their ongoing trainings and emphasizes the collaboration needed to prioritize safety in everything we do.”

Actor Volunteers Needed

The airport is seeking volunteers from the community to serve as victims, passengers, and friends and family. Lunch will be provided by the airport and each volunteer will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon Gift Card. Interested community members can sign-up online at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthwestWyomingRegionalAirport/_2019FullScaleExerciseVolunteerSignUp

The exercise at the airport is in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, which require U.S. airports to conduct annual emergency preparedness drills and at least one full-scale emergency response exercise every three years.