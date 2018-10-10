Alzheimer’s Association to Host Sweetwater County Community Forum

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater County residents are invited to take part in a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.

“We understand the importance of Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in Sweetwater County,” said Janet Lewis, Executive Director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Community Forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country, where families are invited to come together with Association staff to learn about this disease, which kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

“We want to explore needs in Sweetwater County and ask the community to help us in developing and providing programs and services.”



Bringing Together Families Affected

The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease alone.

Community forums hosted by the Association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities.

Working together with Sweetwater County volunteers, the Alzheimer’s Association can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease.

Community volunteers are essential in helping the Alzheimer’s Association best serve the needs of families affected by the disease, in driving awareness and in mobilizing the Sweetwater County community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Lewis also noted that the Wyoming Chapter is a young organization with only two staff members covering the entire state of Wyoming.



Forum Details

The meeting details are below. Light refreshments will be provided.

Where: Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs

When: Tuesday, October 16, 2-4 pm

Register: Call 307.316.2892, extension 8295, and leave a message

There are more than 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. In Wyoming alone, there are nearly 10,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, that number is projected to reach 13,000 by 2025.