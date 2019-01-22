AMBER ALERT: Riverton Police Issue Alert for Missing 14-Year-Old

ETHETE — Fremont County law enforcement personnel are searching for a 14-year-old Native American male this morning after the boy was last seen getting into a black crossover type vehicle in Ethete today.

The boy is 4-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 110 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray/green coat, gray shirt and blue jeans. The child is non-verbal autistic.

Please call 911 if you have seen this boy, or call the Riverton Police Department at 307-332-3112.