Amber Kramer Takes Over State Farm Office After Dick Boettcher Retirement

Welcome Amber Kramer, Sweetwater County native, as she takes over the State Farm Insurance office on Dewar Dr. This comes after a 2-year transition period and after Dick Boettcher’s 40 years of service to the community.

“We all wish Dick a wonderful retirement. In the last 2 years working with him to make this transition, it was very apparent that he cares a lot about his clients and he wanted to leave a legacy for them.” – Amber Kramer, State Farm Insurance Agent

Dick Boettcher retires after 40 years of customer service in Sweetwater County.

Amber has been in the insurance and financial services industry for nearly two decades. She has worked with some of the top financial planning firms in the country. Amber’s experience includes owning and operating a successful Allstate agency in Rock Springs for twelve years before managing this State Farm agency for the past two years. Amber received her Masters in Science in Business Administration specialized in Personal Financial Planning from San Diego State University and Bachelors in Science in Finance from the University of Wyoming. In addition, she graduated with top honors from Rock Springs High School. Amber has served on the Advisory Board at the Holy Spirit Catholic School in Rock Springs for seven years.

“If you are a client of dick boettcher – state farm, we’d love to have you come in and meet us. Drop by the office or give us a call at 307-382-6211.” – Amber Kramer

Amber and her husband of 14 years, Jerad Kramer, were born and raised in Rock Springs. Jerad, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraqi Freedom, is employed at JFC Engineers & Surveyors. They are thrilled to be raising their two boys, Kade (age 11) and Kody (age 9), in their hometown. Their children are involved in many sports activities along with other community events.

Amber and her team are passionate about client relationships and providing exceptional service built on values, integrity, and mutual trust.

She is enthusiastic about building a team of highly qualified, well trained individuals who bring diverse talents and experiences to serve our State Farm customers. She is delighted to serve her hometown community!

The team at Amber Kramer – State Farm include (from left): Michelle Carr, Pete Audevart, Amber Kramer, Melanie Hansen, Wendy Trujillo

Amber Kramer – State Farm

906 Dewar Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

307-382-6211