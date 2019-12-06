Sweetwater County School District #2 Amended Meeting Agenda

The following is the Sweetwater School District #2 Board of Trustees amended agenda for the meeting on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Board of Trustees Meeting

Sweetwater County School District #2

School Board Meeting Agenda

7:00PM

1. OPENING ITEMS

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Annual Nomination and Election of Officers

1.04 Committee Assignments

1.05 Scheduling of Meetings for the Year – All Board meetings will be on the 2nd Tuesday of the Month with the exception of July when it will be on the 3rd Tuesday of the Month

1.06 Designation of Official Newspaper for the District – Green River Star and Rocket-Miner

1.07 Designation of Financial Institutions for District Funds – WyoStar, WFIG, all Banks in Sweetwater County

1.08 Designation of School Board Attorney

1.09 Authorization of Interim Check Signing

1.10 Conflict of Interest

2. VISITORS, DELEGATIONS, CORRESPONDENCE

2.01 Public Comments

2.02 Recognition of GRHS All-State Swimmers (Seiloff)

2.03 Recognition of GRHS All-State Football Players (Wrage)

2.04 Recognition of 2020 All Northwest Honor Choir Recipient and Consider Request for Board Discretionary Funds for Travel to the All Northwest Honor Choir in Spokane, Washington (Gantz)

2.05 Recognition of Wyoming Special Education Director of the Year (Christensen)

2.06 Recognition of Power Parent (Figenser)

2.07 “Gimme A Break” Drawing (Christensen)

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.01 Approval of Agenda

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

4.01 Approval of Board Minutes

4.02 Approval of Bills (Finance)

4.03 Approval of Financial Documents and Investments (Finance)

4.04 Approval of Nutrition Services Report (Finance)

4.05 Consider Approval of Williams Foundation Grant for STEM

4.06 Consider Approval for BOCES Grant for All Northwest Honor Choir Travel

4.07 Recognition of Home School Requests

4.08 Enrollment

5. DISTRICT GOALS AND LEADERSHIP ACTIVITIES

5.01 Hear Report on the Wyoming School Board Association Annual Conference that was held on November 20th – 22nd, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming

5.02 Reminder of the Legislative Dinner on December 17th, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Central Administration Building in Green River, Wyoming

5.03 Reminder of the National School Board Conference in Chicago, Illinois on April 4th – 6th, 2020

6. PERSONNEL

6.01 Nothing at this time

7. CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION AND ASSESSMENT

7.01 Nothing at this time.

8. BID REQUEST ITEMS

8.01 Consider Approval of Phase II Funding Changes in Scope at Lincoln Middle School (Hamel)

8.02 Consider Approval for Going Out to Bid for the Air Conditioning Replacement at Lincoln Middle School (Hamel)

8.03 Consider Approval for Going Out to Bid for Bleachers at Green River High School (Hamel)

8.04 Consider Approval for Going Out to Bid for Nutrition Services Freight Elevator at Lincoln Middle School (Hamel)

9. OTHER BUSINESS

9.01 Consider Approval of the Budget Calendar for 2020-2021 (Dean)

9.02 Consider Approval of Medical Flexible Spending Account Amendment (Dean)

9.03 Consider Approval of Early Graduates for Expedition Academy and Green River High School (Obray/Christensen)

9.04 Consider Approval of the Recommendation from the Calendar Committee for the School Years 2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 (Christensen)

9.05 Consider Approval of New Regulation EFAB-R (Nutrition Services Procurement Policy and Written Standards of Conduct) – 3rd Reading (Fuss)

9.06 Consider Approval of the Retirement of the following Policies – 2nd Reading (Fuss)

1. GCAG – Certified Staff (Non-Administrative)

2. GCAA-R – Assistant Superintendent

3. GCAC-R – Business Manager

4. GCAD-R – Director of Special Services

5. GCAE-R – District Activities Director

6. GCAF-R – Alternative School Principal

7. GCAG-R – High School Principal

8. GCAH-R – Assistant High School Principal

9. GCAHH-R – Dean of Students

10. GCAI-R – Middle School Principal

11. GCAJ-R – Assistant Middle School Principal

12. GCAK-R – Elementary Principal

13. GCAL-R – Department Chairman

14. GCAM-R – Director of Instructional Technology

15. GCAN-R – Staff Developer

16. GCAO-R – Director of Curriculum and Grants

10. BOARD AND SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

10.01 Superintendent and Board Comments

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION

11.01 Executive Session for the purpose of personnel and potential litigation pursuant to W.S. §16-4-405 (a) (ii), (iii), (ix), (x), (xi)

11.02 Personnel

12. ADJOURNMENT

12.01 Adjourn

DISTRICT MISSION: LEARNING FOR ALL

