America’s Favorite Old-Fashioned Big Top Circus is Coming to Town!

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Green River Development Fund, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Green River, WY on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at Veterans Park located at 425 E. Teton Blvd.

Two Performances are scheduled at 2:00 & 4:30 p.m.

Now in its 34th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment.

This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, Arizona Highways Magazine. It has also been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.

TICKETS

SAVE MONEY by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations:

• Green River Chamber

• Rock Springs Chamber

Prices for advance tickets are $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are always FREE.

On show day tickets will be $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors/children. Purchase your tickets early and save.

For more information or to purchase discount tickets call 866-BIG-TOP6

prior to show day, at this number until 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, Central Time.

Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City. Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day. Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime. Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the FREE Tour.

This presentation offers a unique face-to- face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our Circus Family. In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive. In recent years the Tent Raising and Morning Tour has become a popular program for families and interested community members. It is presented in a way everyone, young and old can learn many interesting facts about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Family. This is a special part of Circus Day that should not be missed!

Schedule

9:30-10 AM l Tent Raising & FREE Tour

l Tent Raising & FREE Tour 1:00 PM l Midway Box Office Opens (pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more)

l Midway Box Office Opens (pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more) 2-3:30 PM l First Show

l First Show 4:30-6 PM l Second Show

On circus day, our performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breathtaking single trapeze; Miss Paulina’s proud “ Big & Little” prancing ponies; The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles; Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades; Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and for the first time; the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family. But, let’s not forget our favorite performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats! All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California.

Our performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination. The costumes alone are certainly of Las Vegas quality.

