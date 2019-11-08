Another Cold Front Enters Wyoming on Sunday

WYOMING– Looks like another arctic cold front will be bringing snow, icy roads, and cold temperatures to much of the state on Sunday, however, southwestern Wyoming is expected to receive only light snow showers, being less impacted than the rest of the state.

According to WYDOT, I-25 and I-90 in central, eastern, and northeastern Wyoming will being impacted the most.

Early Sunday, snow and cold temperatures will move into northern Wyoming. I-90 and I-25 is expected to be slick with limited visibility, light snow, fog, and freezing drizzle.

Those weather and road conditions will reach Fremont County and into Casper, Douglas, and Lusk by early afternoon. By sundown on Sunday, those same conditions are expected to reach South Pass and near Rawlins, along I-80 and I-25 moving southeast.

Conditions are expected to last through Monday morning. For more information, click here to view WYDOT’s weather briefing video.