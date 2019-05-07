Another School Shooting Being Reported in Denver Suburb This Afternoon

DENVER — Reports out of Colorado this afternoon confirm that seven individuals have been injured during a school shooting in suburban Denver.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects are in custody in the shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, which covers grades K-12.

As of this afternoon, no deaths have been reported in the shooting, but at least seven, and possibly eight people were injured by gunfire. According to reports, the shooting started around 2 p.m.

Authorities at first believed their was a third suspect involved, but they now believe that only two people were involved.