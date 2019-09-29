ANSWERED What Is Your Go-To LOCAL Coffee Shop?

Coffee, the drink that is partly responsible for keeping us coffee drinkers awake, alert, and productive – no matter how little we slept last night.

Aside from keeping us awake at work, to most people coffee tastes AMAZING… especially when you add a little sugar and/or cream.

Last week, we asked YOU on Facebook and in our newsletter to #TELLUS what your go-to LOCAL coffee shop is, and what you order.

If you’re looking for some new coffee orders or places to try, you are in luck!

Here are some of your go-to LOCAL coffee shops & orders 👇

“I always go to Hooligans and get the Jack Frost!” -Shailee M.

"Coal train coffee and the Carmel kiss cold nitro brew! Delicious and gives you that extra kick of caffeine you need. 💗☕" -Ashley C.

“ Sweetwater Sno N’ Jo! Either Lavender Redbull or London Fog.” -Tania S.

"Hooligan's Espresso – the staff is amazing, and the one bad drink I had there was fixed immediately.

"Coal Train Coffee!!! Love the place. I call it "fluffy coffee" Usually a Mocha with only one shot." -Melinda Bass

"Get Real Coffee is by far the best around. I'm picky about espresso and living in Seattle set the bar high for me. In the summer I love their iced mocha. The coffee ice cubes are awesome. In the winter, it's a soy latte for me. The espresso is amazing and doesn't require any flavors to make it delicious! Their breakfast and lunches are fabulous too. I'm a fan of the Mediterranean chicken quesadilla, and the green chili smothered burritos." -Amanda C.

"Coal Train Coffee – Mocha hot. The atmosphere and staff are the best! And great coffee!" -Christine R.

"Hooligan's Espresso – the staff is amazing, and the one bad drink I had there, it was fixed immediately. 16oz sugar free skinny English Toffee with a shot of sf Halzelnut, or a 16 oz ff, sf Kinky Karter (both blended). -Anne-Marie O.

"Get Real Coffee in Green River. Ive been to coffee shops coast to coast. We have the most awesome place there is." -Dorothe N.

"My go-to coffee shop in Rock Springs is Sweetwater Sno N' Jo. I order an iced caramel macchiato with an extra shot of espresso. Most recently the super friendly ladies there suggested I try an iced pumpkin spice caramel macchiato. YUM!!" -Sarah W.

"Get Real Coffee, Sandy Beach! Yum! And their biscuits and gravy are awesome!" -Mary C.

"Coal Train Coffee Depot! Either Creamo-chino or Mocha Latte." -K A Gilbert

"Mountain mocha in Pinedale. I get a mountain mocha with Mexican chocolate, skim milk, no foam. I would get coffee in Daniel if there was a shop!!! Hint, hint." -Bettina S.

"Sidekicks!" -Tammy M.

"Bike and Trike….Carmel Mocha" -The Demshars

"Stellar Coffee ☕" -Sasha N.

"Hooligans & I order a spiced chai 😍" -Blake J.

"Sno N Jo!!! A Breve Latte!" -Melissa S.





Thanks for answering, everyone!