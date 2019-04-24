#ANSWERED Your Favorite Books

By
Kaylee Hughes
-
52
Views

Yesterday was World Book Day 🌎📚

In honor of World Book Day, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS what your favorite book is, and I’m going to tell about some of the answers but first let’s just talk about reading for a minute…

These days, the internet gives us instant access to all sorts of content, and some of it can be questionable (unless it’s from SweetwaterNOW, of course).

So why not read a book every once in a while, instead? 

There’s just something wholesome, and calming about sitting down with a good book – no matter the genre. Reading is important. It’s that simple.

Here are a few reasons why…

  • FOCUS: When you’re reading you are concentrating on taking in each word and it’s meaning, it pretty much forces you to use your brain (which is something we all need help with every now and then) amiright?…
  • MEMORY: Reading makes you think, it’s kind of like exercise for your brain. I’m no expert, but I have read that reading stimulates the part of the brain that controls memory.
  • THE EXPERIENCE: This quote by George R.R. Martin sums it up pretty well, “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one.” When you’re reading your seeing things from a completely different perspective, which in turn give you a more balanced perspective of the world. Plus, it’s entertaining – if you’ve never stayed up until 3AM reading chapter after chapter because you NEED answers, do you even read?

Those are just a few reasons. There are hundreds of reason why everyone should READ BOOKS and read them often.

Now without further ado, here are some of your guy’s favorite books. ⬇️

  • Lonesome Dove. It haunted me long before there was a talk about a movie.” -Marilyn D.
  • Crush it, crushing it Gary Vaynerchuk” -Michael G.
  • Bible, The More of Less by Joshua Becker, and The Pearl by Steinbeck, and that just starts the list. 🙂” -Melissa Dyess
  • Anything by John Green” -@shyanne_alexia
  • Summer of the monkeys. Been my favorite since 4th grade!” -Chad B.
  • “This isn’t a fair question. It’s like asking me which grandkid is my favorite 🤣. I love them all for their own uniqueness.” -Laurissa L.
  • “Just read ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens as well as ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ by Heather Morris and BOTH were fantastic!!!” – Ashlee B.
  • “It is a book which helped lay the foundation of my life when I was young, and one which I turn to often still today, the English Dictionary.” – Karl B.
  • Eragon Series” -Leslie W.
  • “I have favorite authors… David Balduchi, Emily Dickerson, Daniel Silva I feel every child should have the opportunity to listen to Peter Rabbit.AND Dr Seuss.” -Steve C.
  • Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger” -Mark M.
  • THE GOOD EARTH-Pearl S Buck” – Roberta C.
  • The whole “Killing” series by Bill O’Reilly (history) and Intensity by Dean Koontz (thriller)” -Gary C.
  • “I love to read Little House on the Prairie and Divergent series and all Stephen King books. Even over and over again. ” -Stephanie W.
  • Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and The Giver.” -Breezy C.
  • Killing England (I love History books).” -Timothy K.
  • Ship of Fools by Tucker Carlson” -JT L.
  • A Madness of Angels. By Kate Griffon.” -Tony K.

If you have been looking for a new book to read, you now have a plethora of options…

Thanks for answering, everyone! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR