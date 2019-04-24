ANSWERED Your Favorite Books

Yesterday was World Book Day 🌎📚
In honor of World Book Day, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS what your favorite book is, and I’m going to tell about some of the answers but first let’s just talk about reading for a minute…
These days, the internet gives us instant access to all sorts of content, and some of it can be questionable (unless it’s from SweetwaterNOW, of course).
So why not read a book every once in a while, instead?
There’s just something wholesome, and calming about sitting down with a good book – no matter the genre. Reading is important. It’s that simple.
Those are just a few reasons. There are hundreds of reason why everyone should READ BOOKS and read them often.
Now without further ado, here are some of your guy’s favorite books. ⬇️
- “Lonesome Dove. It haunted me long before there was a talk about a movie.” -Marilyn D.
- “Crush it, crushing it Gary Vaynerchuk” -Michael G.
- “Bible, The More of Less by Joshua Becker, and The Pearl by Steinbeck, and that just starts the list. 🙂” -Melissa Dyess
- “Anything by John Green” -@shyanne_alexia
- “Summer of the monkeys. Been my favorite since 4th grade!” -Chad B.
- “This isn’t a fair question. It’s like asking me which grandkid is my favorite 🤣. I love them all for their own uniqueness.” -Laurissa L.
- “Just read ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens as well as ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ by Heather Morris and BOTH were fantastic!!!” – Ashlee B.
- “It is a book which helped lay the foundation of my life when I was young, and one which I turn to often still today, the English Dictionary.” – Karl B.
- “Eragon Series” -Leslie W.
- “I have favorite authors… David Balduchi, Emily Dickerson, Daniel Silva I feel every child should have the opportunity to listen to Peter Rabbit.AND Dr Seuss.” -Steve C.
- “Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger” -Mark M.
- “THE GOOD EARTH-Pearl S Buck” – Roberta C.
- “The whole “Killing” series by Bill O’Reilly (history) and Intensity by Dean Koontz (thriller)” -Gary C.
- “I love to read Little House on the Prairie and Divergent series and all Stephen King books. Even over and over again. ” -Stephanie W.
- “Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and The Giver.” -Breezy C.
- “Killing England (I love History books).” -Timothy K.
- “Ship of Fools by Tucker Carlson” -JT L.
- “A Madness of Angels. By Kate Griffon.” -Tony K.
If you have been looking for a new book to read, you now have a plethora of options…
Thanks for answering, everyone!