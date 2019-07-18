ANSWERED Your Favorite Outdoor Activity in Wyoming

Summer is in full swing here in the cowboy state. In other words, there is all sorts of fun to be had!

Wyoming’s 129th birthday was last week, and it had me thinking about all of the things us Wyomingites are able to experience in this great state we call home.

One of my absolute favorite things about Wyoming is that there is always something to do outdoors. Especially during the summer months.

Mountains, streams, lakes, sand dunes, rodeos, and so much more – Wyoming truly is everything an outdoor enthusiast dreams of…



Last week, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS about your favorite way to enjoy the great outdoors in Wy[home]ing.

Here’s what you said ⬇️

“My family loves any outdoor activity. Camping in the mountains, or at the lake. Rock hunting, horseback riding, fishing, checking out local history spots. This is only a few of the things we like to do.” -Barb B.



"My family loves any outdoor activity. Camping in the mountains, or at the lake. Rock hunting, horseback riding, fishing, checking out local history spots. This is only a few of the things we like to do." -Barb B.



" Fly Fishing! " -@kawibabe23



” -@kawibabe23 “Hunting, fishing, camping, playing at the lake, riding motorcycles, riding horses, and the privilege of having such amazing scenery for my photography!” -Josey H.



“Looking over our little town at night.” 🤠💛 -Jordon S.



“My favorite activity in Wyoming is camping out at the gorge . I love to swims and camp out. And if I have money, I enjoy going to fair.” -Stephanie W.



"I don't. Wyoming isn't real." -@brettminajj ……🤦‍♀️



“ FISHING & CAMPING!!! ” -Michelle L.



" Morning golf here is utterly fantastic. No wind, cool fresh air, and beautiful green grass. Some traffic from mowers and crews, but that's when the greens get mowed!" -Stephen S.



"Horseback Riding!!" -@_anyotic_



“Finding that spot with no other human noise but the sound of my own breathing.” -Terri R.



"Finding that spot with no other human noise but the sound of my own breathing." -Terri R.



"Fishing all-day 😁😁" -Morgan B.



" Riding bicycles on the greenbelt, trails, and bike park." -Steffany A.

