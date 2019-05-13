Anthony Erramouspe Signs Letter of Intent to Swim at St. Ambrose College

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs senior Anthony Erramouspe will extend his outstanding high school swim career beyond the Tiger pool and continue competing at the collegiate level.

Erramouspe, surrounded by family and coaches, signed his letter of intent this afternoon to attend school and compete on the swim team at St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa this fall.

He has been a member of the Tiger swim team since entering high school, finishing third in the 500M freestyle and 4th the 200M free at the regional championships in Evanston this year. He went on to place 6th overall at the state meet in Gillette in the 500M free and 8th in the 200M free as well.

Erramouspe is currently ranked 13th overall in Wyoming’s College Swimming Recruit Ranking index.

He says he was a little torn between St. Ambrose College and the Colorado School of Mines in Golden when choosing colleges. But when he found out that his swimming career would be over if he chose “Mines,” it made the choice a bit easier.

“When I went (to St. Ambrose) and visited I ended up staying with some of the swimmers, and it just felt very, very familiar,” Erramouspe said. “It felt like the right school and the right fit for me.”

He said his plan is to continue swimming distance events in college, the 500M free, the 1,000M free or even the mile.

“But it all depends on what my coach decides and where he sees me fitting in best.” Erramouspe continued.

He added that he’ll continue to stay in shape this summer by swimming club with the S.W.A.T. team, then head to Davenport in August to begin training with the team.

His former high school head coach, David Galindo, says the Tigers will miss Erramouspe’s leadership and work ethic next season.

“No one deserves this more than Tony,” Galindo said. “He was a leader here from the time I came into the program. All his fellow swimmers really respect him. I think it gives the team motivation knowing that if you work so hard in high school like he did, there is the option to continue on at the next level.”

Anthony Erramouspe is the son of Dan and Angie Erramouspe. His sisters, Abbie and Ava, were also in attendance at the signing.