Art on the Green’s 24 Hour LIVE Art Competition is Back!

Art on the Green is back on August 16-17, 2019 in collaboration with River Festival

There will be competitions, kids corner, a silent auction, art and fun for the whole family!

5th Annual Battle on the Green

The Green River Arts Council’s 5th Annual Quick Draw Battle of the Artists is set to take place on Friday night during Art on the Green. We kick off the battle on Friday, August 16th with three battling rounds. Join us as we watch the creative process come to life in front of a live audience.The Battle on the Green features 2D artists competing for your vote and a judges panel at the Expedition Island Pavilion. Winner of Battle on the Green will be crowned Battle Champion and receive fantastic prizes!

The event is FREE to the public

Friday, August 16

11 AM Competition begins

1 PM Silent Auction begins

4:30-6:30 PM Battle on the Green

5-7 PM Kid’s Creation Corner

7 PM 15th Anniversary Sculpture Reveal







Saturday, August 17

11 AM Live Competition Ends

9 AM-6:30 PM Silent Auction

11 AM-1 PM Kid’s Creation Corner

5:30-6:30 PM No Host Cocktail Hour

6:30 PM Awards Dinner

For more information call (307) 872-0514

