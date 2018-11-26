Ashworth Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

LARAMIE — Wyoming wrestling senior Branson Ashworth has been named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The award marks the second-straight week that a Cowboy has won the recognition after Cole Verner did last week.

Ashworth defeated fifth-ranked Chandler Rogers out of Oklahoma State in the Pokes’ dual at OSU on Sunday afternoon. The senior knocked off Rogers, 4-1, in the bout, controlling the match for the final two periods after a scoreless first.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ashworth was able to ride out the entirety of the second after Rogers chose down to open the frame, followed by a quick escape to open the third.

With under a minute to go in the match, Ashworth all but sealed the victory with a takedown to quiet the Stillwater crowd. It pushed Ashworth’s record in the series against Rogers to 2-1.

The win was the 10th win of the season for Ashworth, who also moved to 4-1 on the year against ranked opponents.

Between the win over the fifth-ranked Rogers and a 3-0 win over No. 9 Isaiah White of Nebraska last week, the Spanish Fork, Utah, native has knocked off top-10 foes in a couple of consecutive matches.

The Cowboys will hit the mats again this weekend, as they are set to travel to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday.