ATV Collision North of Pinedale Claims Life of 93-Year-Old Bondurant Man

BONDURANT — A collision involving an ATV and two other vehicles near Bondurant claimed the life of a 93-year-old Bondurant man early yesterday afternoon.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident at milepost 138 on US 191 north of Pinedale around 1:50 p.m.

According the WHP report, a 2006 Polaris Sportsman ATV was traveling westbound on a private roadway. The driver of the Polaris failed to see a northbound 2015 Subaru WRX and pulled into the northbound lane. The Subaru collided with the Polaris before crossing into the southbound lane and colliding with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Polaris has been identified as Bondurant resident William D. Saunders. Saunders was not wearing a helmet and transported to the St. Johns Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as 26-year-old Denver, Colorado resident Sean Jordan. Jordan was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash. Another passenger in the Subaru has been identified as 29-year-old Denver, Colorado resident Meghan Ceselsky.

Ceselsky was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the St. Johns Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver in the Chevrolet has been identified as 50-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident John Clover. Clover was wearing his seatbelt and transported by private vehicle to St. Johns Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Saunders is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 112th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 77 in 2018, 106 in 2017, and 84 in 2016 to date.