Big Game Hunting Application Deadline Approaching

CHEYENNE — The May 31 deadline for Wyoming resident and nonresident big game hunters to submit applications for limited quota deer and antelope licenses is approaching. May 31 is also the deadline for resident elk.



Deciding what Wyoming application to submit is now easier than ever with the Wyoming Game and Fish Hunt Planner. The tool, on the Game and Fish website, helps hunters with their applications with interactive, in-depth mapping. For each species, hunters can see an overview of all the hunt areas in the state and choose individual areas to explore.

Different colors designate private and public lands, and users can see public and county roads. Changing the map base layers also allows hunters to toggle between views like road maps or satellite imagery.



“The hunt planner maps are the best you will find anywhere. These are maps made from Game and Fish data, so if we make a change to an access area or hunt area boundary, it is updated here first,” said Chris Botkins, Game and Fish webmaster who manages the hunt planner. “And, our data is verified on the ground by our field folks.”



In addition to the hunt area maps, each area also has details about topography and how easy the land is to access. Other public hunting locations are marked with points for the Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas, walk-in and hunter management areas.



“The hunt planner gives hunters an informed edge when applying for a license and strategizing their hunting trips,” said Botkins. “The updates we make to this tool are a direct result of comments and suggestions from the public on information they need to plan their hunts.”



All applications must be made online by midnight MDT on May 31. For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the Regional Offices and at the Cheyenne Headquarters. Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600.

