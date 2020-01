Eden Wayne Sims-Mills was born January 22, 2020 at 9:17 a.m.

He weighed 9 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long at the time of his birth.

Eden was welcomed into the world by proud parents Kayla Sims and Shaun Mills.

