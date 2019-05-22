Black Butte Graduates 23 in Class of 2019

ROCK SPRINGS — A packed auditorium at Western Wyoming Community College was the site for Black Butte High School’s 2019 graduation ceremony. The high school handed over diplomas to 22 students.

The ceremony featured a group of Black Butte students who sang the National Anthem followed by a song titled “Homeward Bound.”

A presentation then followed with each graduate’s baby picture and senior photo.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Principal Michael Maloney then asked graduate Austin Cassel to share a few words with the audience and his fellow classmates. Cassel, who earned the highest GPA out of his peers, reflected on his time at Black Butte and pointed out that he felt the school was more of a family.

Due to the small size of the school, each graduate was given extra attention as they received their diploma. The school allowed each graduate to determine who would hand them their diploma. Many of the selections were parents, teachers and other family members. Biographies for each graduate were also read as they received their diploma.

Check out these photos from the ceremony: