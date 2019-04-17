BLM Rock Springs to Temporarily Close Steamboat Mountain Area Roads

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is

temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area to motorized vehicles from May 1 to June 30 to protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas.

The BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations. Temporary closures like this one help to ensure the long-term survival and public enjoyment of Wyoming’s big game populations.

The Steamboat Mountain area is located northeast of Rock Springs. Signs will be posted to notify motorists of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will patrol the area to inform the public and enforce the seasonal vehicle restriction.

This annual closure takes effect each spring. However, it does not affect access to private or state lands. The closure includes both sides of Steamboat Rim, and the Johnson, La Fonte and Box Canyons.

BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Mark Snyder says he appreciates the public’s continued cooperation of this process. “We’ve had tremendous support over the years and are thankful that people are respecting the closures.”

A map of the protected area is available at the Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 N., Rock Springs. For more information, please contact Mark Snyder at 307-352-0368. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.