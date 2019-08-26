UPDATE: Boulder Lake Fire 100 Percent Contained

PINEDALE– As of Monday, the Boulder Lake Fire is 100 percent contained. The human caused fired, which started August 17, is 1,359 acres.

The incident transitioned to Type 5 Sunday evening. Most resources have been released from the fire, and it will be minimally staffed with a Type 5 Incident Commander and one other firefighter. Local engines and the Type 3 helicopter are available if needed.

The fire area received very strong winds yesterday afternoon and all containment lines held. Fire activity in the aspen stand on the south facing slope above Boulder Lake picked up due to the winds, and smoke was visible from the Boulder Lake estates. Firefighters will be monitoring this smoke periodically but it does not pose a threat to containment lines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Containment status of a wildfire indicates that a control line has been completed around the fire perimeter, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.

A Burned Area Response Team (BAER) will be on the fire today looking at burn severity and assessing whether any emergency treatment is needed to protect the natural resources.

For information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.