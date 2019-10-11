Box Art Committee Unveils New Installation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Box Art Committee is on a mission to transform utility boxes around the city into pieces of art. With the help of the City of Rock Springs and Chamber of Commerce, the committee unveiled their second instillation on October 10. The box, featuring a picture of Sweetwater County wild horses, can be seen at the corner of College and Windriver Drives, near Arthur Park.

The committee worked with Radiant Manufacturing on the box wrap that turns a plain, green utility box into a three dimensional art display. The wild horse photo is the handy work of Rock Springs local Angela Cable and was donated by Dr. Chad Franks. There won’t be any new boxes this winter, as the wraps require warm weather to be installed.

“We’re right now looking for sponsors … we’re hoping to get at least six boxes done every year,” committee member Peg Larson said. Larson also said a call for artists to contribute to upcoming box projects will go out in January of next year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Box Art Committee is made of Susie Von Ahrens, Peg Larson, Bernadine Craft, Chris Chewning, Breanna Jackman and Darcie Funchess.