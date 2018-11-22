BREAKING: Man Shot After Encounter at Elk Street Kum And Go

ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Century Boulevard, in reference to a male individual smashing vehicle windows with a hatchet.

Officers located a 26-year-old male who had a hatchet in hand at the Kum and Go parking lot on Elk Street. The suspect was uncooperative and failed to comply with commands. The

suspect was shot with several bean bag rounds and one handgun round. No officers were

injured.

Officers and medical personnel provided medical attention to the suspect. The suspect was

transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was later flown to Salt Lake City, Utah for further medical treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the case

remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department will be providing additional media updates as the

investigation continues.