Bridger-Teton National Forest to Conduct Slash Pile Burning Near Pinedale

PINEDALE – The Bridger-Teton National Forest is planning to conduct prescribed burning on the Pinedale and Big Piney Ranger Districts in the coming weeks.

Slash Pile Burning will begin as early as next week, April 22, 2019 or as soon as conditions are right in order to reduce activity created fuels within timber harvest and hazardous fuels reduction treatment units. Pile burning will take place at the following sites: White Pine Ski Area Cabins, Kelley Park, Surveyor Park, and Sweeney Creek. This list may not be comprehensive and other areas may be added.

Slash is the limbs, boles, and cull material left after harvesting operations. The slash is piled mechanically and/or by hand to cure and be burned at a later date when weather conditions are favorable.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The West Fortification Mountain burn unit is located adjacent to White Pine Ski Area approximately 10-miles north of Pinedale. Fire managers hope to begin this burn after May 1, 2019. The burn unit is approximately 190-acres. Crews will be hand igniting using drip torches.

This burn is part of the implementation of the Skyline Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project to remove hazardous fuels within and around the wildland urban interface (WUI). Additional resource benefits include aspen enhancement/restoration, Douglas fir restoration, old growth tree enhancement, recreational benefits to White Pine Ski Area, and reduced hazard trees near powerlines and communication lines.

The Cottonwood II prescribed burn is located approximately 20 miles west of Daniel, Wyoming on Sjhoberg Creek on the north side of the North Cottonwood Creek drainage. Fire managers hope to burn the approximately 155-acre unit in mid-May to late June.

Objectives of the burn include; increase aspen stand regeneration, reduce conifer encroachment, increase forage conditions for wildlife habitat, and reduce hazardous fuels build-up while restoring fire-adaptive ecosystems.

This vegetation treatment is an interagency cooperative effort with Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Sublette County Unified Fire, and Teton Interagency Fire.

Actual ignitions for these burns will depend on meeting strict parameters for weather and fire behavior conditions. Smoke will be visible from Hwy 191/189, Pinedale and surrounding area during ignition operations and for a short time after lighting has been completed. No closures are anticipated with these projects.

For more information on prescribed fire, fuels reduction projects, and defensible space, visit www.tetonfires.comor call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.