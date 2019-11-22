Brubaker Recognized Nationally as Top 40 Under 40

ROCK SPRINGS — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, A.A.E. was recently recognized by the AviationPros website as the one of the top 40 airport managers under 40 years old in the country.

AviationPros is the leading resource for the aviation industry today focusing on aviation news, commercial aviation products and reviews, aircraft maintenance and more.

Brubaker was chosen among the nation’s top airport managers for being “instrumental in securing numerous grants, allowing the airport to have safe, updated and cost effective equipment and facilities, and ensuring that the airport is always operating at its best.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brubaker said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the news and honored to be recognized by his peers and the industry as being one of the up and coming leaders in the aviation field.

“It’s exciting and very much appreciated,” Brubaker said. “It’s a nominating process and someone decided to nominate me, and going through that process I was selected. I’m not sure about all the details, I just know that I was selected.”

Read more about Brubaker’s selection in the AviationPros.com article published yesterday.