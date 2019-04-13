BYU-Idaho Symphony Band to Perform Free Concert in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A night of rousing music will be performed by a concert band from Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School auditorium.

Admission is free and seating will be on a first come basis.

The BYU-Idaho Symphony Band from Rexburg, Idaho, is comprised of 41 of the university’s finest woodwind, brass and percussion players. The ensemble, under

several different names, has been in existence for over 100 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The group draws its repertoire from the great master composers of the 18th and 19th

centuries as well as from prominent 20th century composers, including the “March King” John Philip Sousa. Music selections to be performed include overtures, marches,

patriotic numbers, show tunes and sacred music.

Under the direction of Diane Soelberg, the Symphony Band travels on both domestic

and international tours, performing for public schools, universities and communities.

During the April tour the band will also perform in Price and Vernal, Utah; Montrose,

Colorado; Rock Springs, Wyoming and Grace, Idaho.

For more information about the performance call Kristi Young at 307-212-0099.