California Welcomes Cowgirls for Mountain West Championships

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team tees off for postseason play next week at the Mountain West Championships. The tournament is set for April 15-17 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Nine teams will compete in the tournament which include: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming.

Last Year at the Mountain West Championships

Sophomore Erin Sargent finished in a tie for 15th to lead the University of Wyoming women’s golf team at 2018 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship.

Sargent shot a 78 (+6) during the final round to close the three-day event with a 223 (+7). Wyoming finished eighth as a team at the Mission Hills Country Club. The Cowgirls shot a 315 (+27) during the third round to cap the tournament with a 927 (+63).

Senior Gabrielle Gibson closed out her final MW Championship in 23rd place. Her third-round score of 78 (+6) brought her to a 230 (+14) for the tournament. Gibson finished her senior season with a 74.9 scoring average, which ranks first all-time. Sargent averaged 75.5 for second in program history. The previous single-season scoring average record was held by Juanita Rico (75.6) in 2011-12.

Junior Megan Knadler earned her best finish at the MW Championship. Like the second round yesterday, Knadler once again shot a 79 (+7) for a 233 (+17). She placed in a tie for 27th in the 45-player field.

Conference Championships Fact Check

• The Cowgirls have had two individual conference champions since joining the Mountain West. Cowgirl Jonelle Martinez was the Pokes’ last conference champion, winning in 2009. Jordan Lintz became the program’s first individual conference champion in 2000.

• The Cowgirls have also had a third-place finisher (Beth Purcell, 1994), six fourth-place finishers and a sixth-place finisher.

• The best finish in program history at a conference championship came at the 1994 WAC Championship. Wyoming has finished third at the conference championship four times–all in the WAC.

Wyoming’s Lineup

• 1 – Erin Sargent

• 2 – Megan Knadler

• 3 – Kaylee Knadler

• 4 – Caitlyn Skavdahl

• 5 – Samantha HuiC

Tee Times and Format

• Round 1: Monday, April 15 – 8 a.m. MT

• Round 2: Tuesday, April 16 – 8 a.m. MT

• Round 3: Wednesday, April 17 – 8 a.m. MT