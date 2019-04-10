Carroll “Buzz” Vern Esterholt (February 1, 1941 – April 8, 2019)

Carroll “Buzz” Vern Esterholt left us Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital in Jackson, Wyoming. Buzz lived heroically with a debilitating stroke for 17 years and also had heart and other complications.

On February 1, 1941, Carl Verner Esterholt and Velma Ray “McLemore” Esterholt and daughter, Marian, added little Buzzy to their family, then later another son, Don Lee.

Buzz attended school in Byron, Wyoming and in his high school years excelled in football, track, the tenor saxophone, and social events which sometimes included “stealing” the occasional watermelon from a neighboring farm.

He attended Powell Community College where he met and married Janet Sheets. They had two sons, Christopher and Mark, who were the joy of Buzz’s life. He went to work for Texaco Company and was transferred to LaBarge, Wyoming where his marriage dissolved, but life went on.

In 1974, Buzz and Jeanene Orgill of Pinedale married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Buzz then finished school at Rick College in Rexburg, Idaho with a business law degree and worked for banks as a loan officer.

Buzz held many interesting jobs throughout his life, starting out with haying and farm jobs, various positions in the gas and oil field, construction, Powell Police Department, LaBarge law enforcement and Ricks College campus security and owned and operated a carpet cleaning business.

In 1985 the family came back to Pinedale where Buzz worked for the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and then the Assessor’s office. Buzz became the Deputy County Assessor and did the majority of the oil company’s assessments.

Buzz was proud to be from Wyoming and always cheered for the Cowboys, unless they were playing BYU, then he was “true blue”. He loved to fish, be out in the mountains, rock hunt, camp, go to Yellowstone, and watch John Wayne.

Buzz always kept his sense of humor, his patience, and his faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Buzz is survived by his wife, Jeanene, of 45 years and children and families, Mark, Shelly, Tanner, Riley and Jake Esterholt of Santa Ana, CA; Aaron, Sophia, Jordan, Jalan, Raelyn and Espen Esterholt of Arlington, WA; Brian, Charlotte, Wyatt and Rosalie Esterholt of Pinedale, WY; Ruth, Thayer and Hudson Chandless or Rockaway, NJ; Curt Esterholt of Pinedale, WY; and sister Marian Esterholt and family of Casper, WY.

He is preceded in death by his son Christopher, brother, Don Lee and parents, Vern and Velma Esterholt.

A graveside service will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Pinedale Cemetery with a luncheon and memorial following at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

