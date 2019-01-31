Celebrate Arts Week ’19 in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– Create something from your imagination. Take a class. Go to a concert. See through different angles.

Arts Week ’19 invites locals and visitors to enjoy many art programs and events offered in Rock Springs, March 1 through March 10.



Events and Art Programs



Student Art Exhibits

In celebration of art and the accomplishments of the youth in our community, the Community Fine Arts Center will feature exhibits by students from Westridge and Walnut Elementary schools.

Quilt Show

The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host “Made with Love” Antique Quilt Show throughout the month of March. Participants are encouraged to display all sorts of handmade quilts from past generations – crib blankets to full size spreads.

Even unfinished quilt tops and quilts that are nearly worn out are invited to participate as well. Quilts need to be at the museum by February 11, 5 pm. An opening reception will be held at the museum on Wednesday, February 13 at 4:00 pm. Guests can admire these quilts until March 31.

Library Exhibits Committee Art Collections

Members of the Sweetwater County Library Exhibits Committee are sharing work from their personal art collections from February 2 to March 31.

The committee is made up of both library staff members and volunteers from the community. This promises to be a wonder, eclectic exhibit.

Downtown Mural Project Fundraising

The Downtown Mural Project fundraising kick-off will begin March 1 with a goal of $10,000 to raise for additional murals to be installed during the summer of 2019.

Tax deductible contributions may be turned in to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 South Main Street.

WWCC Art Gallery

The Western Wyoming Community College Art Gallery will present “Wideyed.” Spectators can enjoy this collection about livestock in a rural area in Great Britain from March 1 through April 28.



Other Events and Programs

Connect with a different culture and catch the musical energy of the Irish quintet, GOITSE at The Broadway Theater, March 2 at 7 pm.

After school, elementary students (first through fourth grade) can learn about a famous artist and create a work of art at the Community Fine Arts Center on March 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Laugh and interact with Killer Keyz, the top-rated dueling pianists in America. The entertainment starts at 8 p.m. on March 6 at The Park Lounge.

Singers, poets and instrumentalists are invited to perform in the lobby for Open Mic Night at The Broadway Theater, March 6 at 7 p.m. There is no charge to perform or attend.

Sign up for the Coal Train Coffee Depot Painting Party and paint a bowl for the “Bowls of Caring Event”

Grace and beauty takes center-stage as the Western Wyoming Community College Desert Dance Theater presents “Body of Work.” Performances dates are March 7 through March 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Black Butte High School Poetry Slam and Art Show will be held at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street on March 7.

Imagine – A Beatles Tribute will be entertaining fans at The Broadway Theater, March 8 at 7 p.m.

A Chinese Brush Painting class will be instructed by Angie Bennett at the Community Fine Arts Center on March 8, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn the basic technique to create a popular style of painting and create a one of a kind piece of art with metal work and/or painting with markers at the Community Fine Arts Center. “Poured Acrylic Painting with Embellishments” by Shari Kumer is a two-session class. It will be held March 9 and March 16, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Create some markers for gardens at the Rock Springs Library on March 7 at 6 p.m. Supplies are limited to the first 20 participants who arrive.

About Rock Springs Main Street/URA

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.