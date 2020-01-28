Check Out Western’s Second Annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off!

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the second annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off

in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 8th from 10:30 AM-1:30 PM.

The public is invited to stroll around Downtown Rock Springs businesses and sample chilies made by amateur and professional contestants. The chilies will be judged by Mayor Tim Kaumo; Eve Piza, owner of Eve’s restaurant; and Leah Lassise, Chef and Director of the Café at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. This year, community members will also have their say, as Western has added a “people’s choice” category.

Western will provide sticker cards for attendees, which they can take around to different chili locations. Once an attendee tries six chilies and gets six stickers, they can enter into a drawing to win prizes (need not be present to win).

Something For Everyone

The Homecoming Chili Cook-Off also features a coloring contest, face painting, cheer squad, a chance to meet Thunder the Mascot. To enter the coloring contest, visit www.westernwyoming.edu, under “announcements”, download the picture, color it, and bring it to the Chili Cook-Off.

Participants can submit their pictures to either Thunder the Mascot, the face painting booth, or the basketball games in Rushmore Gym, following the Chili Cook-Off. Winners will be announced the week after Homecoming.

“The Homecoming Chili Cook-Off is a fantastic event that we’re hoping to see grow each year. We love that it’s a collaboration between the College, local businesses and community members. After people get done sampling chili, we hope to see them on campus cheering on our nationally ranked teams,” said Kimberly Emerson, Director of Student Marketing and Communications at Western.

The Homecoming Chili Cook-Off is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College, Downtown Rock Springs, SweetwaterNow, Rocky Mountain Power, and Western Wyoming Beverages.

For more information on the Homecoming Chili Cook-Off, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming, or email Audrey Harton at aharton@westernwyoming.edu.