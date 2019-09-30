Cheryl Darlene Gunyan (November 23, 1943 – September 27, 2019)

GILLETTE — Cheryl Darlene Gunyan, 75, died of a broken heart on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette caused by Alzheimer’s, dementia and Pick’s disease.

She was a longtime Gillette resident. Cheryl was born in Rock Springs on November 23, 1943, to Richard Lester Gunyan and Audrey Darlene Miller Gunyan. She attended school in Rock Springs where she earned her GED.

She was very talented in painting and drawing and other hobby-type things. In her younger years, she enjoyed working in her yard and plant area.

Cheryl was the state president of the Wyoming Republican Women’s group and a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking trips to D.C. and abroad.

Survivors included her brothers Robert Haines of Gillette, Roger Gunyan and wife JoAnn of Rock Springs, and Richard Gunyan and wife Shirley of Daniel, WY; sister-in-law Laurie Haines and brother-in-law Bill Domson of Rock Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Gunyan and Audrey Haine; stepfather Bill Haines; brother Bill Haines; and sister Betty Domson.

Cremation has taken place. A dinner in Rock Springs will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cheryl’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 101, Cheyenne, WY, 82009.