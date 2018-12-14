[Christmas Countdown] Every Hunt Starts At The Trailhead…Including Your Christmas Shopping List!

For all those hunters and gun enthusiasts in your life, Trailhead Guns in downtown Rock Springs literally has hundreds of gift ideas in store for you this holiday season.

Trailhead Guns offers a wide selection of handguns made by the top manufacturers in the industry.

Colt

Sig Sawyer

Ruger

Smith and Wesson

Glock

Springfield

These firearms are all reasonably priced and designed with the finest craftsmanship.

These pump-action Henry rifles have a certain old West charm about them, and they’re way more fun than a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Henry Rifles – Made in America, or not made at all.

Trailhead Guns features the best hunting rifles in the business as well:

Marlin

Remington

Savage

Kimber

Winchester

Ruger

Nosler

Christensen

Tikka

Mossberg

They are dedicated to making sure their customers get exactly what they want. So if you don’t see the firearm you’re looking for in store, Trailhead Guns will do its best to find it for you outside market.

They want to remind you that they also buy, sell and trade on new and used guns too.

If you need ammunition, the shelves are all stocked with with every caliber you can imagine from handguns and rifles, to shot guns and reloading supplies. These make great stocking stuffers or a nice surprise under the tree.

And speaking of stocking stuffers…

Trailhead Guns has a store full of great gift ideas sure to make everyone in the hunting family happy this holiday season. From guns and ammunition, to targets, holsters and scopes and rails, your Christmas shopping hunt needs to start at the Trailhead.

About Us

Trailhead Guns has been dedicated to serving the needs of Sweetwater County residents for more than 15 years. They’re conveniently located at 515 Broadway Street in downtown Rock Springs.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can reach them or leave a message at 307-382-9280.

Follow them on Facebook, and happy holidays from everyone at Trailhead Guns!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.