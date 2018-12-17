[Christmas Countdown] Get a Healthy Start on the New Year at The Rep Center

Give your loved one something you can both feel great about this Christmas.

The Rep Center is a locally owned and operated fitness center and a membership or pass could be just what you need to finish up your Christmas shopping.

After all, the gift of a healthy habit keeps on giving the whole year round!

Membership

1 Month – $45
3 Months – $125
6 Months – $245
12 Months – $400

Couples Pricing

1 Month – $80
3 Months – $200
6 Months – $430
12 Months – $700

Passes

Day – $5
15 Passes – $50
30 Passes – $100

Veteran, military, police, fire department, EMS, and student discounts honored.
*Contracts are available

The Rep Center has a dynamic selection of equipment that is suitable for every fitness level.

Your comfort and safety is our priority. Our gym is kept clean and maintained 24/7.

Stop by and see us today!

The Rep Center

421 N Front St, Rock Springs
(307) 371-1597

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

