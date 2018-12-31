Cold and Cloudy with a High Around 9

Snow and gusty winds will continue across much of the area this morning. The snow will taper off from west to east through the afternoon. Winds will also begin to decrease this afternoon and will be light by tonight. However, even light winds coupled with tonight’s negative temperatures will result in bitter cold wind chills. The rest of the week will be mainly dry.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy and cold, with a temperature falling to around 1 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
New Year’s Eve
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -35. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
New Year’s Day
Sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -35. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
