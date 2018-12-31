Cold and Cloudy with a High Around 9

Snow and gusty winds will continue across much of the area this morning. The snow will taper off from west to east through the afternoon. Winds will also begin to decrease this afternoon and will be light by tonight. However, even light winds coupled with tonight’s negative temperatures will result in bitter cold wind chills. The rest of the week will be mainly dry.

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy and cold, with a temperature falling to around 1 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

New Year’s Eve

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -35. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day Sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -35. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.