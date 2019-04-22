Cloudy with a High Near 53

Rain showers will mostly taper off late this morning. Some snow at higher elevations is still expected through early afternoon, as well as isolated showers through the evening. Any additional accumulations will be light today. A warmer and drier trend will start on Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
A chance of sprinkles after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday
A chance of sprinkles. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
