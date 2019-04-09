Rain will continue to spread across Wyoming today, becoming heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Higher elevations will have snow while lower elevations will turn to snow this evening through tonight; expect all snow by mid-morning Wednesday. Enough rain may fall on the melting snowpack in the west that some minor flooding is possible. It will be breezy in prone locations again this afternoon, but by Wednesday widespread gusty north winds will develop.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Periods of rain showers before 11pm, then periods of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A chance of sprinkles before 8pm, then a chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
A chance of rain showers and flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
