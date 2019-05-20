Come Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Powell Expedition Launch in Green River

8:30-11:30 AM

Clean-up of the Green River

11:30 AM

Lunch at Expedition Island Pavilion after river clean-up

12:00-1:00 PM

“Powell’s ‘Grand Canyon’: A Centennial Perspective”

Jason Robison, College of Law, University of Wyoming.

Powell may have named the “Grand Canyon” in 1869, but laws about public lands, water, and Native Americans have since molded this magical place.

1:00-2:00 PM

“The Artwork of SCREE”

Patrick Kikut, Department of Visual and Literary Arts, University of Wyoming.

How art “sells” the West, from Powell and Thomas Moran to today’s exhibitions of SCREE artists.

4:00-5:00 PM

“USGS National Youth and Education in Science Program, YES!”

Dr. Eleanour Snow and Dr. John Kilpatrick, U.S. Geological Survey