Come Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Powell Expedition Launch in Green River

150 years ago -on May 24, 1869- John Wesley Powell and nine crew members launched four boats from Green River on the first exploring expedition down the Green & Colorado Rivers.
Come to Expedition Island for three days of presentations, exhibits and activities to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Powell’s memorable excursion.
When
May 22-24
Wednesday, May 22
5:30 PM
Opening Reception and Light Dinner
6:00-7:15 PM
“John Wesley Powell & the Future of the Colorado–Catastropolis?”
Dan McCool, Department of Political Science, University of Utah
“Catastropolis”–the sudden decline of cities due to Colorado River Basin drought. How can we avoid this fate with cutting-edge policies for water?
Thursday, May 23
8:30-11:30 AM
Clean-up of the Green River
11:30 AM
Lunch at Expedition Island Pavilion after river clean-up
12:00-1:00 PM
“Powell’s ‘Grand Canyon’: A Centennial Perspective”
Jason Robison, College of Law, University of Wyoming.
Powell may have named the “Grand Canyon” in 1869, but laws about public lands, water, and Native Americans have since molded this magical place.
1:00-2:00 PM
“The Artwork of SCREE”
Patrick Kikut, Department of Visual and Literary Arts, University of Wyoming.
How art “sells” the West, from Powell and Thomas Moran to today’s exhibitions of SCREE artists.
4:00-5:00 PM
“USGS National Youth and Education in Science Program, YES!”
Dr. Eleanour Snow and Dr. John Kilpatrick, U.S. Geological Survey
Thursday Evening Program
5:00 PM
Doors open for a light dinner before the talks
5:45-6:30 PM
“An Introduction to SCREE–The Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition”
Thomas Minckley, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Wyoming.
When Powell journeyed down the Green and Colorado rivers, he found an arid land–a contrast that defines America’s southwest and all life within it. The SCREE Expedition on the 150th anniversary of Powell’s voyage is not just an exciting rafting trip; it explores how Powell’s legacy shapes the modern West even today.
6:30-8:30 PM
“John Wesley Powell & the Colorado River Basin’s Past, Present and Future”
Panel of experts from universities in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.
Powell’s river expeditions shaped his visions of water, public lands and Native Americans in the Arid Region. This panel explores the nature, impact, and future relevance of Powell’s vision in the Colorado River Basin.
Friday, May 24
8:00-9:00 AM
Launch of the SCREE Expedition!
Preceded by a light breakfast.
Sweetwater Museum activities in the Pavilion
10:00 AM
Journey into the Great Unknown, documentary screening
1:00 PM
“Lost Canyons of the Green River”, presentation by Roy Webb
3:30 PM
Disney’s Ten Who Dared, film screening
10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Family, art, nature and history activities. Special brew by Square State and food vendors.
