Come Hit the Jackpot at the Rock Springs Young At Heart Foundation’s 12th Annual Casino Fever!

The Rock Springs Young At Heart Foundation is excited to announce the 12th annual Casino Fever fundraiser.
Win great prizes, participate in a wine pull and silent auction, and enjoy delicious food and drink, all while supporting a great cause!
WHEN
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Doors open at 4:30PM
WHERE
Young at Heart Senior Center
2400 Reagan Avenue
Tickets are $15, $10 in advance for those 50+
Enjoy a night of casino style gaming including:
- Slots
- Blackjack
- Craps
- 3 Card Poker
- Texas Holdem
- Bingo, and more!
About Us
Rock Springs Young At Heart is a non-profit organization that provides services including home delivered meals, special diet meals, congregate meals, in home services, respite, home health nursing, and socialization, education, and exercise programs to our community’s senior citizens and disabled, as well as early childhood education.
For more information contact Young At Heart Senior Center at (307) 352-6737