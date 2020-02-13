Come Hit the Jackpot at the Rock Springs Young At Heart Foundation’s 12th Annual Casino Fever!

The Rock Springs Young At Heart Foundation is excited to announce the 12th annual Casino Fever fundraiser.

Win great prizes, participate in a wine pull and silent auction, and enjoy delicious food and drink, all while supporting a great cause!

WHEN Saturday, March 7, 2020

Doors open at 4:30PM WHERE Young at Heart Senior Center

2400 Reagan Avenue Tickets are $15, $10 in advance for those 50+

Enjoy a night of casino style gaming including:

Slots

Blackjack

Craps

3 Card Poker

Texas Holdem

Bingo, and more!

About Us

Rock Springs Young At Heart is a non-profit organization that provides services including home delivered meals, special diet meals, congregate meals, in home services, respite, home health nursing, and socialization, education, and exercise programs to our community’s senior citizens and disabled, as well as early childhood education.

For more information contact Young At Heart Senior Center at (307) 352-6737