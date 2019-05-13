Commerce Bank Offers Free Community Shred Day May 14

ROCK SPRINGS — On Tuesday, May 14th from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Commerce Bank of Wyoming will host its annual Community Shred Day at the Rock Springs branch location at 1575 Dewar Drive.

Shredding services will be available to the public free of charge, with a recommendation of one to two bags or boxes of items per person.

Items can include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers and more. Commerce Bank of Wyoming will provide a FREE lunch to everyone who joins the effort to prevent identity theft.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

With an increase in internet scams and fraudulent behavior, the importance of identity theft prevention and awareness has risen as well.

Practicing prevention methods such as shredding bank statements and personal information helps to decrease fraud and theft. Commerce Bank of Wyoming encourages the community to take the necessary precautions to protect their identities.