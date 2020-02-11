Commercial Properties for Sale or Lease







2721 Killpecker Dr in Rock Springs

FOR SALE OR LEASE: This 27,064 sq foot commercial building is located on 3.24 acres off Yellowstone Road.

Built in 2008, this ADA compliant space has 6000 sq ft of designated office area with a kitchen/break room, conference room, security office, space for several cubicles, and 11 private offices that all have outfacing windows. The over 21,000 sq ft of well insulated work area features 2 overhead 3 ton bridge cranes that span the entire shop area, 3 phase electrical, seven 14’ overhead doors, ventilation fans, overhead infrared gas tube heating, AND COOLING!!!

A floor drain runs throughout the shop and is connected to a sand/oil separator. Adjacent to the work area is a laundry room, locker room, and two bathrooms. The exterior offers a fully fenced lot, paved parking and a gravel area that can be used for parking or a pipe yard. Building has two ventilation exhausts that used to accommodate paint booths, along with 3 other large fans to circulate the heating.