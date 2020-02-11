Commercial Properties for Sale or Lease

Looking for commercial properties?
2721 Killpecker Dr in Rock Springs
FOR SALE OR LEASE: This 27,064 sq foot commercial building is located on 3.24 acres off Yellowstone Road.
Built in 2008, this ADA compliant space has 6000 sq ft of designated office area with a kitchen/break room, conference room, security office, space for several cubicles, and 11 private offices that all have outfacing windows. The over 21,000 sq ft of well insulated work area features 2 overhead 3 ton bridge cranes that span the entire shop area, 3 phase electrical, seven 14’ overhead doors, ventilation fans, overhead infrared gas tube heating, AND COOLING!!!
A floor drain runs throughout the shop and is connected to a sand/oil separator. Adjacent to the work area is a laundry room, locker room, and two bathrooms. The exterior offers a fully fenced lot, paved parking and a gravel area that can be used for parking or a pipe yard. Building has two ventilation exhausts that used to accommodate paint booths, along with 3 other large fans to circulate the heating.
751 Pilot Butte in Rock Springs
FOR SALE: Great opportunity in established location! This tire/ auto shop is located on the corner Pilot Butte and Bridger, in a highly visible and traveled area. This property includes off street parking, two overhead drive in doors, a customer lounge, tons of storage, and room to enclose up to 16 vehicles in the over-sized shop space. The shop has a built in mechanics pit that can accommodate RV’s, buses, and longer vehicles, as well as the standard sized vehicle.
Don’t miss this affordable opportunity!
1718 Decora Drive in Rock Springs
FOR LEASE: 13,000 sq. ft. of heated warehouse space for lease.
Warehouse is equip with two overhead doors, a loading dock, five exits, and off street parking. Front entry is double doors, the entry overhead door is 14 ft, loading dock door is 10 ft. This is for warehouse storage only.
