Congratulations to Cameron Morris on Being the 2019-2020 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship Recipient

Cameron expects to graduate in the Spring of 2020 with an Associates Degree in Electrical Instrumentation and with an Electrical Mine Maintenance Certificate.

He is the son of Melissa Morris and grandson of Deb and John Morris of Green River, WY.

In his spare time, Cameron enjoys spending time with his family and spending time with his girlfriend.

With continued hard work and dedication, the Bigler family and Ciner are confident Cameron will have a successful future and that he is the perfect candidate to receive the scholarship this year.

Best of luck to Cameron as he continues his education at WWCC this Fall!