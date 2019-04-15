Congratulations to Cameron Morris on Being the 2019-2020 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship Recipient

Picture: L-R – Anne-Marie Shipman (WWCC), Paul Moorman (Ciner), Cameron Morris, Ken Bigler, Carol Bigler, Cassie Slane (Ciner)

The Bigler family and Ciner are proud to announce Cameron Morris as the 2019-2020 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship recipient.

He is the fifteenth recipient and will receive $2,450.00 to apply toward his academic expenses.

Cameron expects to graduate in the Spring of 2020 with an Associates Degree in Electrical Instrumentation and with an Electrical Mine Maintenance Certificate.

He is the son of Melissa Morris and grandson of Deb and John Morris of Green River, WY.

In his spare time, Cameron enjoys spending time with his family and spending time with his girlfriend.

With continued hard work and dedication, the Bigler family and Ciner are confident Cameron will have a successful future and that he is the perfect candidate to receive the scholarship this year.

Best of luck to Cameron as he continues his education at WWCC this Fall!

About the Bigler Memorial Scholarship

In 2005, the Bigler family and OCI Chemical, predecessor to Ciner Resources, partnered to establish a scholarship to honor Terry A. Bigler and carry on his legacy. The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled at WWCC who are entering their second year of a degree program.

The scholarship is need-based with preference given to students enrolled in either Mine Maintenance or Trades & Industry programs as well as those having graduated from a high school in southwest Wyoming.

Terry is remembered by his family, friends, and coworkers as a loyal, compassionate, humorous, and professional man. He had a strong mechanical ability and was recognized for his passion by his peers. Terry worked at the Big Island Mine & Refinery safely for 28 years as a member of the maintenance team.

When speaking of Terry amongst fellow employees, it is always with a smile and fond memories. Terry’s parents, Ken and Carol Bigler, actively participate in the selection process each year and hold the candidates to a high standard so as to properly honor their beloved son.

Since its inception, the scholarship has provided over $28,400 to students at WWCC to provide financial assistance to help meet their academic goals.

