County Commissioners Issue Statement Following the Death of Don Van Matre

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Commissioners have issued a statement following the announcement that their colleague, Don Van Matre, passed away at Memorial Hospital earlier this morning.

The statement follows:

“It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that the Sweetwater County Commissioners must acknowledge and inform the community of the death of our dear friend and fellow County Commissioner, Don Van Matre. Commissioner Van Matre passed away at the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 2, 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Commissioner Van Matre was originally hired by Sweetwater County as the Director of Veteran Services and served in that capacity from July 1, 2008 until December 29, 2010. After which, Commissioner Van Matre served as County Commissioner from December 30, 2010 until his death on May 2, 2019.

Commissioner Van Matre was a true patriot, a positive leader on the Commission and a dedicated advocate for the City of Green River, Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming. His vitality, spirit and cooperation will be missed by all. The Board of Sweetwater County Commissioner

The Board of County Commissioners extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Commissioner Van Matre and respectfully asks the community to support them during this difficult time.”