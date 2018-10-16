County Fire Department Receives Donation as Part of National Endowment

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Fire Department, along with other volunteer and combination fire departments, across Wyoming just received a generous endowment from ADT Inc.

ADT Inc., the leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced a $100,000 contribution to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to help raise awareness for recruitment of volunteer firefighters.

The Sweetwater Count Fire Department is a member of ADT Inc.

“Emergency calls have more than tripled over the past few decades and volunteer firefighters are needed to meet the increasing call volume and demand,” said Heather Schafer, CEO, NVFC.

“We are grateful ADT is partnering with us and sharing its resources to help volunteer fire departments across America.”

According to the NVFC, volunteers comprise 70 percent of all firefighters in the U.S. and collectively donate an estimated $47 billion in services to their communities every year.

Those communities depend on volunteers to be their first line of defense for many emergencies.

Unfortunately, many local fire departments are struggling to meet staffing levels. More awareness about the benefits of being a volunteer firefighter can increase recruitment.

“With October being National Fire Prevention Month, it’s a perfect time to recognize these brave men and women who selflessly save lives by rushing into burning buildings,” said Jochen Koedijk, Chief Marketing Officer, ADT.

“Millions of ADT customers rely on first responders during emergencies, and we believe our partnership in protection with the NVFC can showcase these unsung heroes and enhance fire department recruitment.”

With seven out of 10 firefighters and emergency responders serving as volunteers, there are many opportunities to join. Find out more at: http://www.makemeafirefighter. org/ADT.

“It takes commitment and dedication to be a volunteer first responder, but the rewards are overwhelming. I encourage everyone to volunteer; our fire departments are open,” said Kevin D. Quinn, NVFC Chairman.