County Seeks Public Comment on the Community’s Low Income Needs

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Tripartite Board is looking forward to receiving $184,532.00 in Community Services Block Grant funds for the benefit of the low income of Sweetwater County this October.

The Sweetwater County Tripartite Board receives funds from the State Department of Health. The Sweetwater County Tripartite Board oversees the award to agencies and monitors the funds. Every county in the state receives (CSBG) Community Services Block Grant funds.

The purpose of the funds is to serve the low income needs of a community. As a pre-requisite to receiving these funds, Sweetwater County must complete a community needs assessment and a community action plan.

The Sweetwater County Community Action Plan Project

The purpose of the Sweetwater County Community Action Plan Project is to answer the following questions:

What is the extent of poverty in Sweetwater County that includes data specific to poverty and its prevalence related to gender, age and race/ethnicity?

What factors support the creation of poverty?

What factors exacerbate the impacts of poverty?

What public and private human services and resources are currently available to offset the creation or impacts of poverty by providing a direct and/or supportive role in the delivery of CSBG services and activities?

What are the gaps in services to the low income?

What are the barriers to services? (i.e., knowledge, getting to the resources, childcare)

What are the priorities for meeting the needs of the low income in Sweetwater County?

The approach to this project is that data is derived from two select sources, the low-income population of Sweetwater County and human service delivery agencies that serve that low income population.

A six-pronged strategy will be used in completing this project includes the following:

Surveys distributed to low-income clients of community agencies that serve the low income.

Surveys distributed to 120 community agencies that serve the low income.

Community meetings will be held throughout Sweetwater County. The purpose of these meetings is to determine individual needs of the low income, perception of poverty in the community, gaps in services and potential solutions to meet those needs and gaps. The meetings include the following: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Sweetwater County Community Meeting Room, 80 West Flaming Gorge Way, Basement Floor, Green River, 1 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Wamsutter Town Hall, 231 McCormick Road, 6 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 Young at Heart Community Center, Community Meeting Room, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, 1 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019, Superior Administration Building Meeting Room, 3 N. Main Street, 5:30 pm

Local, state and regional data resources are researched for key demographic information as related to poverty and the economic conditions in Sweetwater County;

Community resource inventory;

Dialogue on Poverty to gain additional public comment in a community forum where the results of the assessment and the community resource inventory will be discussed; and

Setting priorities with the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board so as to complete a 3-Year Community Action Plan.

Sheela Schermetzler of Green River, Wyoming will be facilitating this work on behalf of the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board.

Final Results of Needs Assessment to be Discussed July 30

Final results of the needs assessment will be discussed at a Dialogue on Poverty on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3 pm at the Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Public comment is welcome and encouraged.

For More Information

If there are questions about the Sweetwater County Community Action Plan Project, please contact Krisena Marchal, Sweetwater County Grants Manager at (307) 872-3888 or marchalk@sweet.wy.us, or Sheela Schermetzler at (307) 761-2116 or sschermetzler@gmail.com.