D.U.I. Mobile Command Center Arrives in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — The mobile command center has arrived for the 4th year in Rock Springs for use by the Sweetwater

County D.U.I. Task Force during Wyoming’s Big Show.

It is parked at Fire Station #3 on Elk Street for ease and accessibility by the task force comprised of Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The task force will be conducting D.U.I. enforcement via the Command Center through Aug. 4th. The Mobile Command Center was purchased in 2014 using funding through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governor’s Council Against Impaired Driving grants.

Through these grants, it was purchased for approximately $600,000. It is housed by the Cheyenne Police Department and is used across the state for D.U.I. enforcement by county task forces.

Within the center, officers have the ability to conduct breathalyzers, Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E.) examinations, obtain blood draws and perform Field Sobriety Maneuvers. Officers can quickly complete their investigation with all of the equipment centralized at the command center thereby returning back to patrolling the streets.

The Command Center is also equipped with lights and cameras for assistance in investigations of accidents or other types of crime scenes.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind everyone to be safe this weekend and celebrate responsibly. Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your keys at home.

If you’re drinking, don’t drive. Extra patrols will be out all weekend to help ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.