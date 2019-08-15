Department of Health Warns of Harmful Algal Blooms at Eden Reservoir

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a recreational use advisory for Eden Reservoir in Sweetwater County due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB). HCBs are also referred to as harmful algal blooms (HABs) since cyanobacteria are commonly known as blue-green algae.

The Department of Health issues advisories to inform the public that there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently. The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated.

On August 5, 2019, satellite imagery from the Cyanobacteria Assessment Network (CyAN) identified elevated densities of cyanobacteria covering a large portion of Eden Reservoir. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality visited the reservoir on August 8, 2019, and collected water samples along the southeast shore. Cyanobacteria densities exceeded the 20,000 cells/mL recreational use threshold identified in Wyomning’s HCB Action Play. Cyanotoxin results are pending. The most up-to-date information as well as other resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.

The Wyoming Department of Health is working directly with Bureau of Reclamation to post advisory signs at the reservoir.

The Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following:

Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.

Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration, and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

Avoid water spray from the bloom.

Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with the bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

Questions about health effects and recreational use advisories can be directed to Dr. Karl Musgrave, State Environmental Health Epidemiologist/State Public Health Veterinarian, Wyoming Department of Health, at karl.musgrave@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5825.

Questions regarding cyanobacteria sampling can be directed to Michael Thomas, Natural Resource Analyst, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, at michael.thomas@wyo.gov or (307) 777-2073, or Lindsay Patterson, Surface Water Quality Standards Coordinator, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, at lindsay.patterson@wyo.gov or (307) 777-7079.